Craig Harney selected for the Junior Achievement Savannah Business Hall of Fame

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night was a special night for WTOC. Our very own Craig Harney was honored by the Junior Achievement.
He was recognized for his 40 years of work contributing to the Savannah community. The Junior Achievement Awards had their 20th ceremony.
Craig means so much to so many people in this community and you could really tell just how influential he has been. Here is just a little bit about what his friends and those close to him had to say.
“He’s so selfless and he’s so humble and he makes everybody look so great,” said Dale Critz.
“Craig Harney has made videotapes of almost everybody in the city and I think it’s only a just reward that he is now the subject of the lens,” said Bob Jepson.
Friends reflected on his work ethic.
“I know him from doing the St. Patricks Day parade where he’s in his element of making sure that every ounce of that parade is well cataloged well taken care of and from beginning of the day to the end, Craig Harney is the man to make it all happen,” said Bishop Kevin Boland.
And skill behind the camera.
“He is goodness from front to back he’s just a good guy. Great personality. And he has made a lot of people in this city look a whole hell of a lot better than they are.”
Joining Craig among honorees, insurance businessman Cliff McCurry.
“I am now the old man and a coach in this outstanding team of insurance professionals,” said McCurry.
Who made sure to tell Craig just how fond of him he was.
“Craig Harney. The honor of sharing this night with you is an absolute confirmation of God’s heavenly grace. Because there’s no one I admire more for setting the standard of excellence in their profession in service to our community than you, sir.”
The video honoring Craig brought tears to the audience’s eyes. His daughter narrating the special tribute.
“For this story, it’s about a camera, my dad, and the prettiest little town in all of America.”
And when Craig took the stage.
“Because of all of the wonderful experiences, God bless WTOC for giving me the opportunity. I have been able to learn a lot of things that I was able to pass to them that have been so meaningful to me,” said Harney.
He showed exactly who he was.
“Thank you so much. I don’t believe I have the credentials to be in this hall of fame but I am certain I have the friends. Thank you so much," said Harney.
This is just the latest in a long line of awards for Craig. He was just inducted into the Silver Circle for 25 years in TV.
