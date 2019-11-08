Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 11-8-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will continue to push south into Florida as high pressure builds in from the north. Much cooler and drier air arrives tonight with some inland frost possible. A stronger cold front moves through early Tuesday with even colder air Wednesday and Thursday. Our first freeze is forecast!
Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy, NE winds at 10-15mph, highs 62-64.
Tonight will see skies clear after midnight with inland frost possible, lows 34-43.
Saturday will be sunny and cool, highs 58-63.
Saturday night will be clear, lows 34-47.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows 42-54.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will mostly sunny and much colder, am temps near 32, afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.
The tropics are quiet and NO tropical development is forecast in the next 5 days.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.