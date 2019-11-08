Disney on Ice returns to Savannah with ‘Celebrate Memories’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Your favorite Disney characters are back in Savannah.
Disney on Ice will present "Celebrate Memories" this weekend. The show, full of nostalgia, kicked off Thursday night at the Savannah Civic Center.
Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time. Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales. Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays the courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui. Families will continue the journey to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.
“Celebrate Memories” will run Thursday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Savannah Civic Center.
