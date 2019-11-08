Emergency medical kits donated to Bloomingdale Police Department

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bloomingdale Police Department got an early holiday surprise Thursday night.
A doctor donated 15 new emergency medical kits to the department. The kits from Dr. Stephen Pohl contain scissors, bandages, tourniquets, and gauze pads.
There will be a kit in every police car. Every officer will be equipped to help people in case of emergencies.
“We have already got a couple officers that have been firefighters or EMTs, we even have one army veteran who was a medic in combat in Afghanistan and Iraq, so, when those three or four guys go on calls they are always readily available to help but now we have the tools, we have everybody,” said Chief Blair Jeffcoat. “You know, any officer tat arrives on scene residents can rest assured they will have the right equipment to help them out.”
