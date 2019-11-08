First Alert Forecast: Frost, then freeze? Prepare your yard!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A series of cold fronts are forecast to bring progressively colder air to the central and eastern United States through late next week.
A cold front moved through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry early Friday morning. Cooler air, gradually, filters into the region through the afternoon and evening.
An occasionally gusty breeze adds to the chilly feel Friday afternoon with temperatures hanging out in the upper 50s and lower 60s through 3 p.m.
Have evening dinner, drink plans? Grab a coat!
Temperatures plummet into the low and mid-50s by 6 or 7 p.m. and 40s shortly thereafter. A light breeze makes it feel even chillier through dinner-time.
Have really sensitive plants? Go ahead and take cold weather precautions if you live near, or west, of Interstate 95.
Temperatures are forecast to bottom-out in the mid and upper 30s along and inland from Interstate 95. A low temperature around 40° is expected in Savannah and mid-40s are most-likely along the immediate coast.
Areas of frost may form before 8 a.m. Saturday; mainly on roofs, cars and other elevated surfaces. A few inland communities may notice frost on the grass. The most-sensitive plants (ex. Coleus, Hibiscus, Bougainvillea, etc.) can have some ‘burn’ if frost occurs.
Out of an abundance of caution, go ahead and protect plants, like these, tonight and Saturday night.
An even stronger cold front and colder batch of air arrives next week. A widespread, significant, freeze is likely next Wednesday or Thursday morning. Temperatures may dip into the 20s away from the coast. If you don’t need to winterize your home before this weekend’s cold, do so before next week!
For next week:
- cover all plants sensitive to frost, freeze conditions
- wrap outdoor faucets, just in case
- make sure pool, vulnerable outdoor ponds are winterized
- check your furnace, heater for any needed maintenance
- if you use a space heater - make sure it is in working properly
The WTOC Weather Team will be fine-tuning the extended forecast. Stay tuned for updates.
