French Bulldog Club of America specialty show on HHI

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Dogs and their owners from around the country have been competing all week on Hilton Head Island.
From nine months to 15 years - or 105 in dog years - showed at the French Bulldog Club of America National Specialty Show this week.
“Frenchies are a lot of work but they’re worth it,” said Juliana Palmer.
Juliana Palmer, a South Effingham High School freshman, showed Clowie and Marvel. Nine-month-old Clowie and Juliana took home Reserve Best Junior. She remembers when she was 12, she caught the show bug.
“Dad please please enter me in the regular show, so they entered me in regular confirmation and my dog won breed and ever since then I’ve been hooked,” said Palmer.
“Not too many sports you get to compete with professionals at the same level,” said Karen Brott, owner, handler.
Karen Brott should know. She’s been competing for 14 years. Her dog Rogue who was retired is seven.
“I have to say when went to pick him up on the examination table, I bent over and I started to cry because it’s been very emotional and it’s been nice showing him again,” said Brott.
While Karen and Juliana share a love of Frenchies, Juliana actually has two stars in the ring. One of her most exciting wins is with her other dog, a Kerry Blue Terrier, that she’ll be taking to Westminster in New York in February!
“The top handlers, the top dogs in the country all go to Westminster, and it’s going to be really fun and exciting to meet them all.”
Showing any breed is considered a sport. But in the end...
“I love him because he’s squishy.”
