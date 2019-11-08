Friday: Wet Morning, Drier Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cloudy and wet morning across the entire area. Rain showers are forecast to continue through the morning commute with seasonably cool temperatures; 50s and lower 60s. The breeze may add to the cool factor.
Temperatures remain nearly steady in the upper 50s and lower 60s through the afternoon with a drying conditions and gradually clearing sky late in the day. It’ll become breezy by mid-morning and persist through early evening. Winds are forecast to be sustained between 10 and 15 MPH with stronger gusts.
It gets chilly this evening! Most communities will be in the 50s by 5 p.m. and upper 40s by 10 p.m. Frost is possible Saturday morning; mid and upper 30s are expected early Saturday morning along and west of I-95.
Temps rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon under plenty of sunshine.
It’ll be cold Sunday morning, too. The weather pattern tries to warm up Monday ahead of the next cold front Tuesday or Wednesday – winter cold returns behind that front.
