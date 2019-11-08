SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of girls will take their mark this weekend in Savannah at the Girls on the Run 5k Celebration.
Girls on the Run inspires girls to recognize their individual strength from within while celebrating what makes them unique. Girls in grades 3rd through 8th participate in the 10-week program and learn about everything from health and fitness to how to impact their communities.
To celebrate the end of this year’s program, their group will hold its annual 5k this weekend. We spoke with one of the runners on the Jacob G. Smith Elementary team about what she’s learned this year.
“You can carry on what you’ve learned from here and know how can I use this, what I’ve learned from here so I can make a change,” said Kyla Lloyd.
The celebration run happens Saturday on Savannah State’s Campus. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the race starts at 10:00 a.m.
