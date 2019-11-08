Glynn Co. Police Department searching for suspect wanted for kidnapping case

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is trying to locate a suspect it says is wanted for a kidnapping case.
The department says Javier Sanchez Mendoza, 22, has an active warrant in reference to kidnapping under the Family Violence Act.
Mendoza is described as standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 250 pounds.
A Glynn County officer says that there is not a missing child, but details of the case will not be released due to it being an active investigation.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Glynn County Investigators at 912-554-7802.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.