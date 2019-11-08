Man injured in shooting, police investigating 33rd, Live Oak streets

Man injured in shooting, police investigating 33rd, Live Oak streets
Police responding to a call at 33rd and Live Oak streets. (Source: WTOC)
November 8, 2019 at 3:07 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 3:25 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man Friday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, police were called to a report of shots fired in the area of 33rd and Live Oak streets. Shortly after a male adult showed up to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers initially believed that someone involved in the shooting went into a building in the 33rd Street area. SWAT was called out as a precaution.

Police say that was not the case and SWAT left. Anyone with information on the shooting should call police right away.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.