Man injured in shooting, police investigating 33rd, Live Oak streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man Friday afternoon.
Just after 2 p.m. Friday, police were called to a report of shots fired in the area of 33rd and Live Oak streets. Shortly after a male adult showed up to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Officers initially believed that someone involved in the shooting went into a building in the 33rd Street area. SWAT was called out as a precaution.
Police say that was not the case and SWAT left. Anyone with information on the shooting should call police right away.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.