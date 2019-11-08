Man arrested, charged for deadly 2017 shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old man accused of murdering a teenager back in 2017 is now behind bars.
Savannah Police arrested Rodrick Lamont Richardson on Thursday on several felony charges. Those include four counts of murder, armed robbery and hijacking a motor vehicle.
Police say his arrest came after a grand jury indictment in October.
He along with a man named Dezhon Hardwick are accused in the shooting death of 17-year-old Tristan Gray.
Gray died more than two years ago on Feb. 16, 2017 after being shot around lunchtime on Savannah's Eastside. He was found at the corner of Pennsylvania and California avenues.
Three weeks after his death-deputies in Bulloch County arrested Richardson after an overnight chase. He was found with a fully-loaded handgun reportedly stolen in Savannah.
Hardwick is reportedly being held in Muscogee County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.