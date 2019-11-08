Man says he found marijuana in his McDonald’s sweet tea on HHI

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - You might expect to hear “would you like some fries with that?” at fast-food restaurants. What you don’t expect is a side of marijuana.
A Charleston man claims that happened to him on Hilton Head Island two weeks ago. He called the law.
I’m loving it? That is not what one man thought when he says he found marijuana in his McDonald’s sweet tea.
Brown’s order was simple. Sweet tea, light ice, and extra lemon. As it turns out, at that particular restaurant location extra lemon may have meant marijuana, steeped in your tea. That’s according to the claim made in a sheriff’s office report. When Brown got the tea, he started drinking without thinking about it too much. After a while, though, he told investigators he felt odd.
Brown had started poking around in his cup feeling something hard but not thinking too much about it. After he started feeling funny he opened up the lid and found three bags of marijuana on the inside.
The Sheriff’s Office’s theory is the customer accidentally punctured the bags and become high while drinking the tea. He called the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as soon as he realized something was off.
“The man was drinking his sweet tea and noticed it didn’t taste like your average sweet tea,” said Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
McDonald’s gave a statement saying:
“Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on the validity of this claim." - Palmaccio Management
So, should locals be concerned? The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t think so.
“We have no reason to believe this is a public health or safety threat,” said Bromage.
One part of the customer’s story stands out, wouldn’t someone have to pay more for the extra “product?”
“There are a lot of questions from this report. Why wouldn’t a person ask for more money if they’re knowingly putting marijuana in there and dealing marijuana?”
Several details haven’t been released, like which McDonald’s reportedly served the tea.
"We cannot identify the location of the McDonald's at this point."
Customers should note, though, that the Sheriff’s Office is not taking this lightly.
“There are a lot of people who are amused by this but it is a serious investigation.”
WTOC will continue to follow the “herbal” tea claim and investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.