Missing Metter man found, recovering

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A Metter man is recovering in the hospital after two nights in the woods while rescue teams searched all over town for him.
Metter’s police chief says they found Mr. Byrd in some woods Thursday afternoon almost exactly 48 hours since he disappeared Tuesday. The chief says the man’s medical issues caused them to be more concerned by the hour for his safety and worried whether they would find him alive.
Willie Carl Byrd suffered from a past brain injury but walked everywhere he went. Police began a search after loved ones reported him missing. Sheriff’s deputies, DNR, and others joined the ground search. They then asked for help from the Georgia State Patrol’s helicopter team.
“We probably had two or three hours of searching when the helicopter got here. Fifteen to twenty minutes of the helicopter flying, they spotted him lying on the ground,” said Chief Robert Shore.
The chief says Byrd suffered a medical emergency in the woods and remains hospitalized from it.
The chief credits everyone involved in the search and he worries Byrd might not have made it out here through rough weather Thursday night.
