Savannah Region Toys for Tots campaign begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is fast approaching and so are opportunities for you to do some good.
The Savannah Region Toys for Tots campaign is starting their big push to bring in donations. Sergeant Anthony Kingdom with the U-S Marine Corps tells us they’ve been laying the groundwork for months.
He says you should see those Toys for Tots donation sites popping up around town. And he hopes you’ll keep the momentum from previous years going.
“For the past few years, we’ve been doing exceedingly well. We’ve had over 20 thousand toys donated to the foundation in this region, so it’s been really good, it’s been really well and we’re looking to continue that this year,” said Sgt. Anthony Kingdom.
WTOC will have drop-off site again this year. We’ll be setting up a donation box in our lobby.
