Savannah veteran donated refurbished car via Progressive’s Keys to Progress event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah veteran was given a refurbished car on Thursday.
Mary Roberts and her family were given a white SUV thanks to Progressive’s 7th annual Keys to Progress event.
In Savannah, the donated vehicle was refurbished by Joe Hudson's Collision Center.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately forty percent of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation options are limited, and where it’s necessary for them to travel great distances to receive medical care, reach employment centers, and access other services.
