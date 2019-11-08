SPD celebrates promotions, new officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department welcomed a new assistant chief and 14 new officers on Friday.
They also celebrated the promotion of 16 officers already in the department.
Assistant Chief Stephenie Price was sworn in. She will serve over the Administrative Services Division.
As for the new officers, they were sworn in after weeks of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. They also went through specialized training at the Savannah Police Department’s Professional Development Center.
“It’s been six months. And it’s just, finally, .it’s just amazing to finally be here. It’s just, it’s just amazing,” said Geraldine Simmons, new officer.
Chief Roy Minter says Friday was an exciting day for the department.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.