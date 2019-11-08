Statesboro’s 46th annual Attic Sale this Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You can find big bargains on Saturday morning in Statesboro.
But you will also be helping people in the community from children to senior adults. It’s the annual Attic Sale from the Statesboro Service League.
They’ve put the finishing touches on this all week before the sale Saturday morning before daylight. They’ll open the doors and people will file in like its a Black Friday sale.
Volunteers from the Statesboro Service League’s 46th annual Attic Sale say it’s a tradition for them and many of the shoppers they see year after year. They spend months collecting a little bit of everything to offer at the sale - including some brand new items that still have the tags.
Besides the bargains, shoppers come because they’re helping so many causes in the community.
“We use the funds from this to 100 percent support the projects we assist in the community," said Christa Mallard, Statesboro Service League. "Those range from foster kids of Bulloch County to Safe Haven to Silver Linings to the soup kitchen.”
She says they always wonder how the sale can get bigger for the next year until it does just that.
The doors open at 7:00 a.m. but people start lining up at least an hour before that so you might want to get there early.
