Telfair Museums to host Free Family Day on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Saturday, Telfair Museums presents “Summon the Sea," a free family day.
You can bring the family out to the latest exhibit, Summon the Sea, contemporary Artists and Moby Dick. This will be an afternoon of learning, music, activities and more all related to life under the sea.
Other activities include ones provided by Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary, marine science students from Savannah State University, Whale Week, and Tybee Island Marine Science Center. You can also see Righty, the 21-foot long inflatable replica of a North Atlantic right whale.
This event is from 1-4 p.m. at the Jepson Center and is free for all Chatham County residents.
