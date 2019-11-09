Bluffton Police investigating shooting on Bush Ln., 1 person injured

November 8, 2019 at 7:26 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 7:26 PM

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police are investigating a shooting on Bush Lane that injured one person Friday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m. police responded to a report of a gunshot victim outside of a Bush Lane home. An adult male received multiple gunshot wounds during the incident and was taken to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation. Police believe there is not a public threat.

There will be an increased police presence in the area for the next few hours.

