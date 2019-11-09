Charges dropped against Hinesville City Manager in prostitution case

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville City Manager Kenneth Howard has had all charges dropped in a prostitution case tied to Fort Valley State University.
Howard was one of six men facing charges of pandering and solicitation. The executive assistant to the university president, Alecia Johnson, is the accused pimp.
Howard has worked with the City of Hinesville for over 20 years.
Howard’s attorney released the following statement on Friday:
“Mr. Howard denied any wrongdoing from the beginning of this case and pled not guilty requesting a jury trial. After a review of the GBI’s file, it was clear that Mr. Howard was not guilty of any crime and as a result, the D.A. offered a resolution that affords Mr. Howard complete and immediate exoneration with a dismissal of all charges. Mr. Howard has maintained his innocence from the beginning and maintains his innocence today.” - Joel Osteen, Osteen Law Group.
