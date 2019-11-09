Chilly night, Freeze Watch in effect

A Freeze Watch will be in effect late tonight through 8 a.m. Sunday for inland communities along and north of I-16 as well as communities along and west of I-95 in the Lowcountry. Calm can clear conditions will allow us to cool quickly overnight, with the possibility for temperatures to drop near 32°. Even if it doesn’t drop quite to freezing at your home, frosty will likely form. Take care of your outdoor plans and stay warm!