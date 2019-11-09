Fort Pulaski to hold Civil War demonstrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -History buffs can head out to Fort Pulaski this weekend for an inside look at life during the Civil War.
The National Park Service has brought in re-enactors for Veterans Day weekend events.
It's to give people an idea of what it was like for Union soldiers occupying the captured Confederate Fort.
Visitors will see how the soldiers performed drills and can watch weapon demonstrations.
You can also check out exhibits featuring the 48th New York Volunteers stationed there during the Civil War.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.