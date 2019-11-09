Next week’s state football playoff matchups

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The state playoffs begin in Georgia this Friday with first round play, and continue in South Carolina with the second round.
Below are the matchups for teams in our area.
GHSA PLAYOFFS
Class AAAAAA
M.L. King at Richmond Hill
Tucker at Glynn Academy
Brunswick at Morrow
Bradwell Institute at Stephenson
Class AAAAA
Ola at Ware County
Stockbridge at Wayne County
Statesboro at Dutchtown
South Effingham at Jones County
Class AAA
TBD at Jenkins
Monroe at Benedictine
Beach at Cook
Windsor Forest at Crisp County
TBD at Pierce County
TBD at Appling County
Liberty County at TBD
Class AA
Screven County at Metter
Hephzibah at Toombs County
Swainsboro at Harlem
Vidalia at Jefferson County
GISA PLAYOFFS
Class AAA
Tiftarea at Bulloch Academy
Class AA
Westwood at Memorial Day
Robert Toombs at Terrell Academy
SCHSL PLAYOFFS
Class AAAA
Hartsville at Beaufort
Class AAA
May River at Aynor
Dillon at Wade Hampton
Class AA
Whale Branch at Oceanside Collegiate
SCISA PLAYOFFS
Class A
Thomas Heyward at Pee Dee
Carolina Academy at Bethesda
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.