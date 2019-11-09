Next week’s state football playoff matchups

State playoffs begin in Georgia, continue in South Carolina

By Jake Wallace | November 9, 2019 at 12:47 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 12:47 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The state playoffs begin in Georgia this Friday with first round play, and continue in South Carolina with the second round.

Below are the matchups for teams in our area.

GHSA PLAYOFFS

Class AAAAAA

M.L. King at Richmond Hill

Tucker at Glynn Academy

Brunswick at Morrow

Bradwell Institute at Stephenson

Class AAAAA

Ola at Ware County

Stockbridge at Wayne County

Statesboro at Dutchtown

South Effingham at Jones County

Class AAA

TBD at Jenkins

Monroe at Benedictine

Beach at Cook

Windsor Forest at Crisp County

TBD at Pierce County

TBD at Appling County

Liberty County at TBD

Class AA

Screven County at Metter

Hephzibah at Toombs County

Swainsboro at Harlem

Vidalia at Jefferson County

GISA PLAYOFFS

Class AAA

Tiftarea at Bulloch Academy

Class AA

Westwood at Memorial Day

Robert Toombs at Terrell Academy

SCHSL PLAYOFFS

Class AAAA

Hartsville at Beaufort

Class AAA

May River at Aynor

Dillon at Wade Hampton

Class AA

Whale Branch at Oceanside Collegiate

SCISA PLAYOFFS

Class A

Thomas Heyward at Pee Dee

Carolina Academy at Bethesda

