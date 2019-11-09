Savannah Fire responds to natural gas fire at dentist office

A fire truck sprays water on a dentist's office that caught fire on Saturday. (Source: WTOC)
November 9, 2019 at 6:42 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 6:44 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Fire is working a fire fueled by natural gas at a dentist’s office on Forest Park Road, off of Eisenhower Drive.

Firefighters responded to the office around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night to find the building on fire.

Crews used high-pressure hoses to prevent the fire from spreading. They discovered the source of the fire was a natural gas leak. Firefighters held the flames back until the gas company could stem the leak.

The building suffered extensive damage. A battalion commander on the scene said they were unsure if anyone was injured.

