Savannah Fire responds to natural gas fire at dentist office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Fire is working a fire fueled by natural gas at a dentist’s office on Forest Park Road, off of Eisenhower Drive.
Firefighters responded to the office around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night to find the building on fire.
Crews used high-pressure hoses to prevent the fire from spreading. They discovered the source of the fire was a natural gas leak. Firefighters held the flames back until the gas company could stem the leak.
The building suffered extensive damage. A battalion commander on the scene said they were unsure if anyone was injured.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.