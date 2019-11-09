Single vehicle crash in Colleton county leaves one person dead

COLLETON COUNTY, SC. (WTOC) -According to the South Carolina highway patrol, one person is dead following a single vehicle crash in Colleton County.
The crash happened around 3 am Saturday morning.
The driver of a Chevy Pickup truck was traveling westbound on Cayce Road near Fisk Lane and ran off the right side of the road.
The driver then overcorrected, running off of the opposite side of the road, hitting a ditch and a tree.
The vehicle was overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.