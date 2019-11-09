Two vehicle crash in Richland County leaves one person dead

By Briana Collier | November 9, 2019 at 10:55 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 10:59 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC. (WTOC) -According to the South Carolina Highway patrol, one person is dead following a two vehicle crash.

It happened just after 1 am on SC Highway 277 northbound near the I-20 interchange.

A motorcycle was traveling Northbound on SC Highway 277.

At the same time a tracker trailer was entering SC Highway 277 Northbound from I-20.

The trailer attached came loose from the tracker trailer and was blocking both lanes of Highway 277, causing the motorcycle hit the trailer.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the tracker trailer was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

