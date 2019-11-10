5,000+ attend 7th Savannah Food & Wine Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The cool-off didn't keep people away from the biggest event of the week.
The 7th annual Savannah Food and Wine Festival drew a crowd to the Georgia State Railroad Museum.
This year’s Taste of Savannah featured the city’s best restaurants and chefs. Attendees chose from more than 300 beverage tastings featured wine, beer, and spirits.
The festival’s co-founders say the Taste of Savannah has become a special event in the city.
“There’s something for everybody here, and the word’s out-thousands of people join us every year to enjoy it with us,” said festival co-founder Michael Owens.
The festival co-founders says more than 5,000 people attended the event.
