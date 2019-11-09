Frosty morning, mild afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Freeze Warning will be in effect late tonight through 8 a.m. Sunday for inland communities along and north of I-16 as well as communities along and west of I-95 in the Lowcountry. Calm can clear conditions will allow us to cool quickly overnight, with the possibility for temperatures to drop near 32°. Even if it doesn’t drop quite to freezing at your home, frosty will likely form. Take care of your outdoor plans and stay warm!
Tybee Island Tides: 1.4' 12:15AM | 8.6' 6:04AM | 1.7' 12:56PM
After our chilly morning, we’ll warm up to the lower 60s by noon on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Veteran’s Day will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
A strong cold front moves in on Tuesday, bringing a good chance of rain with it. Temperatures will fall throughout the evening, with our first widespread freeze possible Wednesday morning. Some of us could wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s! Highs on Wednesday only rebound to about 50 degrees in the afternoon.
We’ll warm up to the upper 50s Thursday and lower 60s Friday when a moisture could build back in with a coastal trough, increasing our chance of rain chances for the end of the week.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
