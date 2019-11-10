Mild Veterans Day, cold front arrives Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear skies prevail this evening as temperatures fall into the 50s after sunset. Monday morning won’t be quite as cool, with many of us waking up in the low to mid 40s, with a few isolated upper 30s inland.
Tybee Island Tides: 8.1' 6:29PM | 0.9' 12:56AM | 8.5' 6:44AM
The weather will be great for the Veterans Day parade downtown with temperatures warming up to the lower 60s by 10 a.m. Cloud cover increases into the afternoon, but we will remain dry with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.
A strong arctic cold front arrives on Tuesday, pushing in rain Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will drastically fall behind the front with a widespread freeze likely Wednesday morning. Inland communities will fall into the upper 20s with a low just below freezing likely for the Savannah metro. Despite Wednesday’s sunshine, we’ll only make it to about 50 degrees for a high temperature.
A frost is possible on Thursday morning with highs rebounding near 60. Moisture returns on Friday and could linger into Saturday with highs near 60 degrees.
- Meteorolgoist Andrew Gorton
