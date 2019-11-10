Tigers end successful season on a high note

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WTOC) - By now, you know the story. The Savannah State Tigers were picked to finish last at Media Days, but wound up undefeated in SIAC play, because they aren’t eligible for post-season play, they ended their season on a high note Saturday with a 49-19 win against Edward Waters College.
The Tigers finished the year with a 7-3 overall record, a perfect 5-0 in SIAC play and atop the East Division. First-time Head Coach Shawn Quinn goes down as one of two SSU head football coaches to have a winning season in their first year at the helm.
“We’ll get them a ring and they won the championship of the East. They’ve done everything they can do, so, I’ve got nothing but respect for these kids and they did their part and you know, they were in an unfortunate circumstances going down, because, you know, we like to think we’d have an opportunity to win the league had we had an opportunity to play next week, but hey, I’m not going to take anything away from this season," Quinn said following the game. "It was a lot of fun and we’ll go celebrate tonight and then we’ll go hit the road recruiting and hopefully open some doors with winning that we haven’t been in.”
Major Bellamy Jr., the senior running back agreed.
“We had a great season, but, I mean, anybody that is competitive wants to go to the playoffs," He continued. "It’s a a great feeling to go out the way we went out.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.