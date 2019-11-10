Vietnam Veterans remember Chatham County fallen with ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A special ceremony was held in Savannah tonight to honor America’s veterans.
It took place at Emmet Park. People gathered to listen to music by the 3rd Infantry Division Band.
“We do this event three times a year,” said Joseph Mitchler, a Vietnam-era veteran. “We do it on Memorial Day, where we’re honoring 106 that fell in Chatham County, their names are on the monument. POW/MIA day, we honor 30 people from the state of Georgia that lost their lives. And today we’re honoring all veterans.”
Guest speaker, Jim Vejar, spoke about the American flag, and its symbolism.
