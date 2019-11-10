10-year-old in serious condition after Vidalia shooting

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) -Vidalia Police are investigating after a shooting on Wiggins street that injured three adults and left one 10-year-old with serious injuries.
Police responded to Wiggins Street for an initial report that three people had been shot inside of a car around 8:45 p.m. The driver of the car transported themself and the other victims in the car to a nearby medical facility. Two of the victims were only shot once, while one was shot multiple times.
A fourth victim arrived at the hospital shortly after. This victim was in a different car but was also shot once.
All three adult victims were treated and released, but the 10-year-old child was transferred by helicopter to another hospital in serious condition.
Vidalia Police Department, with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lyons Police Department investigated the shooting throughout the night. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are looking for a suspect vehicle. They describe it as a dark-colored SUV, maybe a Chevrolet Tahoe. The car would have damage to the front passenger side fender area, scratches on the sides, and aftermarket custom rims. Three of the rims are the same, but the fourth is different. The front windows are not tinted, but the back windows are.
If you have information on this incident, please call the Vidalia Police Department – Criminal Investigations Division at 912-537-4123, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation – Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988, or CrimeStoppers at (912) 386-4480.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.