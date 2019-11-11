Beach High football self-reports violations, out of state playoffs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beach High School football team has self-reported eligibility violations to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.
GHSA has ruled that the Bulldogs must forfeit all six wins of the 2019 season. Beach was a #3 seed in Region 3-AAA but is now out of the state playoffs.
The change means that Windsor Forest is now the #3 seed while Southeast Bulloch slides into #4. A change that is reflected on GHSA playoff brackets.
According to the director of media relations for GHSA, Beach has appealed the decision. The appeal will be heard Tuesday at the scheduled appeal board meeting.
