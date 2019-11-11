Bluffton raises suicide awareness at Out of Darkness Walk

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -The 9th annual Out of Darkness Walk in Bluffton brought hundreds of people to the Oyster Factory Park on Sunday.
It included a butterfly release to remember loved ones, but it was also a symbol of hope.
The funds raised at Sunday’s walk support research, education and advocacy for suicide prevention.
“It’s very important to all of us that we care about mental health, that we get help,” said AFSP area director Vanessa Riley.
The director added that suicide numbers, nationwide, continue to rise.
“People are starting to reach out now more than they were, but we have a long way to go," Riley said. “We have a lot of work to do.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.