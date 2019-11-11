Consider This: The heart and soul of WTOC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In baseball, the best of the best are known as five-tool players. Guys like Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, A-Rod and Griffey Junior all come to mind.
In the TV business, when you think about a five-tool player, the only name that comes to mind is Craig Harney.
And now, like Mays, Aaron, Rodriquez and Junior, Craig too is a Hall of Famer.
Last week, alongside Cliff McCurry, an equally deserving business leader and community champion, Craig was inducted into the Savannah Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame.
His ability to get to the heart of any story is his special gift, a gift he’s been sharing with our community for 40 years now. And while Craig enjoys telling people’s stories, those he writes about enjoy it even more so.
People who keep to themselves are willing to open up to Craig because he is trusted. A trust he has earned by telling the story of every JA Hall of Fame inductee that has gone before him, or recounting W.W. Law’s civil rights battles or praising the glory of Monsignor Burke, or thousands of other stories he’s put his magic touch to.
Consider this: over the years, WTOC has had many faces, but only one heart and soul and that’s Craig Harney. His passion for this community and the people who have built and defined it is unrivaled.
I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside of Craig for 20 years now and I can say without hesitation I’ve never worked with someone with his talents and likely never will again.
