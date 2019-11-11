Cooking with Cohen’s Retreat: Shrimp & Grits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -This weekend, eat some barbecue, listen to live music, and do some early holiday shopping with local vendors.
Cohen’s Retreat on Skidaway Road is hosting a popup party on November 15th and 16th. Executive Chef Will Herrington and Pitmaster Sean Goggin stopped by the Morning Break kitchen.
They showed us how to make shrimp and grits, and also gave a sneak peek of the barbecue they’ll be serving up this weekend.
Shrimp and Grits
1 oz Diced Bacon
¼ cup Sliced Grape Tomato
¼ cup Corn
6 oz Georgia Shrimp peeled and deveined
¼ cup White Wine
½ cup Heavy Cream
1 oz Parmesan
4 oz Cooked Grits
Method:
Heat pan over medium high heat.
Add bacon and render the fat till bacon is near crispy.
Add tomato and corn saute till corn is slightly carmalized.
Add Shrimp and season with salt and pepper.
Once shrimp is slightly pink add wine and cook until wine is reduced.
Add cream and cook for around 2 minutes then add parmesan.
Pour over cooked grits and enjoy.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.