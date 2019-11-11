Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 11-11-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure today with dry and mild conditions. A strong cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon. Showers are possible with MUCH colder air building in overnight. High pressure settles in Wednesday with our coldest air of the season. A weak cold front pushes through Thursday night with a slight chance for showers. Moisture will move over the area from the Gulf of Mexico Friday and possible into the weekend.
Today will be mostly sunny and mild, highs 72-76.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, lows 53-61.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers from 12p-8pm, highs 67-76.
Tuesday night will see clearing skies and quickly falling temps, lows 28-35.
Wednesday will be sunny and cool, highs 49-51.
Wednesday night will be clear and cold, lows 32-43.
Thursday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for showers late, highs near 60.
Thursday night will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will see a 50% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, high in the low 60s.
No tropical development is forecast in the Atlantic Basin for the next 5 days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.
