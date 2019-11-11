Discounts, deals being offered for Veterans Day 2019

On Veterans Day, customers who come in for a haircut at any U.S. Great Clips salon will receive a free haircut card to give to an active/inactive/retired military member of any branch, including the National Guard. Veterans can also visit Hany U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to get either a free haircut that day or to pick up a free haircut card to use later. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.