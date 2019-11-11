Discounts, deals being offered for Veterans Day 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses across the U.S. are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel on Monday, Nov. 11.
They will be offering free meals and special discounts on Veterans Day to show their appreciation for all those who have sacrificed for the country.
The following deals are being offered nationwide for Veterans Day, according to Militarybenefits.com:
***RESTAURANTS***
7-Eleven
Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Memorial Day, July 4th, and Veterans Day. Download the 7-Eleven app and sign in or register.
54th Street Grill & Bar
Free entree up to $12 on Veterans Day (Mon 11-11-19) for Veterans + Active Duty who dine inside a 54th Street. #54supportsvets
Ahipoki Bowl
50% off poke bowls for active duty military and veterans on November 11.
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Veterans, Retired Military and Active Duty Military are invited for free Patriot’s French Toast and coffee at participating locations on 11/11/19.
Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza
Come visit any Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Sunday or Monday (11/10-11/11) and enjoy one free 12-inch cheese pizza.
Aroma Joe’s Coffee
On Veterans Day tomorrow (11/11), all Veterans and Active Duty Military can get up to a 24oz drink for free.
Applebee’s
Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.
Aspen Creek Grill
On Monday, Nov. 11th, all veterans and active duty military can select from a complimentary menu from 11 am to close.
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
Monday, 11/11, Veterans & Active Duty servicemen and women receive a free BD’s All American Burger & side with valid Military ID.
Back Yard Burgers
Military veterans with valid ID, and active duty service members in uniform, can enjoy a free ‘Classic Burger’ on Veterans Day 2019.
Bagger Dave’s
Active, non-active, reservists, retired personnel, and first responders with proof of military identification get one Great American Cheeseburger and fries on November 11, 2019.
Baker’s Square
All veterans and active duty service members receive a free meal on Veterans Day (Nov. 11).
Bandana’s Bar-B-Q
Veterans and active duty eat free on Monday, 11/11/19.
Bar Louie
Vets and active military receive a free flatbread or burger on Monday, November 11th.
bartaco
All active duty and retired military will receive 20% off food from 11/9 through 11/11.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s
Free meal for veterans with a purchase of equal or greater value up to $10 on Nov. 11.
BIBIBOP Asian Grill
BIBIBOP is giving all Veterans and Active Duty Military a free bowl on Veteran’s Day.
Biggby Coffee
On November 11th BIGGBY COFFEE will be offering free brewed coffee for veterans.
BJ’s Restaurant
On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $14.95, plus a free Dr. Pepper, by presenting a military ID or proof of service.
Black Angus Steakhouse
11/12/19 participating restaurants will offer veterans and active military professionals a special $9.99 Certified Angus Beef® Top Sirloin Steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, and a non-alcoholic beverage.
Bob Evans
Bob Evans Restaurants are offering free select menu items to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day, Monn., Nov. 11.
Break Time
Break Time will give all veterans a free medium fountain drink or 16 oz coffee on Monday (11/11).
Brick House Tavern + Tap
20% off meal on Nov. 11 for veterans and parties up to 4.
Bruegger’s Bagels
Active duty, reservists, veterans, and spouses with a military id can enjoy a free bagel with cream cheese on 11/11/19.
Bubba Gump Shrimp
Military personnel and their families receive 20% off on food and retail purchases on Nov. 11, 2019.
Bubba’s 33
Free lunch from a select menu for veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 at participating locations.
Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings
All day long on Monday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Veterans & Active Military Members will receive 5 Free Boneless Wings with choice of sauce and a free non-alcoholic beverage all day on Monday, November 11, 2019. Dine-in only. Military ID or proof of service required.
Calhoun’s
All veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free meal on Monday, November 11.
California Pizza Kitchen
On Veterans Day, all veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.
Cantina Laredo
Veterans and active duty military can receive a complimentary meal on Mon., Nov. 11.
Carlos O’Kelly’s
Veterans, Active Military & Gold Star Families, this Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, get a free Entrée.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
This Veteran’s Day Weekend, all veterans, active duty military, and first responders are invited to receive a free calamari – and 10% off on all future visits.
CC’s Coffee House
Free tall brewed coffee for all Veterans & Active Military this #VeteransDay, Nov. 11. (Participating locations only).
CentraArchy Restaurants
On Monday, November 11 CentraArchy Restaurants are showing their gratitude by honoring veterans and active duty military service members with a free entrée. Includes California Dreaming, New York Prime, Chophouse ’47, The Tavern at Phipps, Carolina Roadhouse, Joey D’s Oak Room, Gulfstream Cafe, Chophouse New Orleans.
Charlie Brown’s Steakhouse
Veterans and active-duty military eat lunch for free on Monday, November 11th from 11:30 am-3 pm. Please show valid ID.
Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free Chick Special and regular size drink to any veteran or active-duty military personnel who visits on Monday, November 11.
Chili’s Grill & Bar
All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2019.
Chipotle
Offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) burrito, bowl, salad or taco on Veterans Day from open to close. Offer valid for all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID.
The Chop House
On Mon., Nov. 11th veterans with military ID or in uniform get 50% off any dine-in lunch or dinner entree.
Cicis Pizza
Free pizza buffet with valid active duty or retired military ID on 11/11/19.
City Barbeque
On Veterans Day (Monday, Nov. 11) all veterans and active military members get a free sandwich, two sides and a regular beverage, applicable on either dine-in or carryout orders.
Claim Jumper
On Monday, November 11, veterans who show valid ID may receive a free entree from a special menu. This offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations.
Coco’s Bakery & Restaurant
11/9-10: Receive a free slice of pie for all Veterans and Active Duty Military with proof of service. Come back on Veterans Day for a free breakfast consisting of two eggs, two bacon strips, two pancakes, and hash browns.
Coffee Beanery
At participating Coffee Beanery locations, veterans and active duty military can get a free tall coffee on Monday, November 11th.
Connors Steak & Seafood
On Monday November 11th, Connors Steak & Seafood locations in TN, AL, and FL are offering 50% off any dine-in lunch or dinner entree to all active duty and retired service members with military ID or in uniform.
Copeland’s NOLA
Free lunch entree for those who served or are serving on 11/11 from 11 am – 3 pm. Participating locations only.
Cotton Patch Cafe
Veterans and active duty may enjoy a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken on Veteran’s Day.
Country Cookin
All active, reserve, retired, and honorably discharged members of the U.S. military are invited to dine on Veteran’s Day, November 11th.
Country Fair Stores
This Veterans Day a free any size coffee to those who have and still are serving.
Country Kitchen Restaurants
Free country scramble for active & retired military on Nov. 11 at participating locations.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert or Crafted Coffee beverage. Plus an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.
Crooked Pint Ale House
On Nov 11. veterans and active military eat free.
Cumberland Farms
Free coffee on Nov. 11 for veterans, active-duty, reserve, National Guard or honorably discharged military personnel.
Cunningham Restaurant Group (CNG)
All Veterans are invited on November 11th for a free entree of their choice at any Cunningham restaurant. Restaurants include Boulder Creek, BRU Burger Bar, Cafe 251, Charbonos, Croute, Livery, mesh, Moerlin, Nesso, Provision, Rize, Stonecreek, Tavern at the Point, Union 50, Vida.
Dash In/Splash In ECO Car Wash
Free sandwiches and car washes at all locations across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia on 11/11/2019.
Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes
All active, non-active or retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Free Classic Sandwich and choice of side this Veterans Day. To redeem in-store, veterans must present a military ID or valid proof of service.
Drake’s
Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary meal at participating locations.
Dunkin’ Donuts
On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.
East Coast Wings + Grill
Monday, November 11th and choose a free meal from their Veterans Menu! Available all day, dine in only.
Eat’n Park
All active and former United States military personnel will receive a special 10% discount for the entire month of November.
Egg Harbor Café
All veterans & active military, enjoy a free meal on Monday, 11/11.
El Chico Cafe
Veterans and active military eat free on Monday 11.11.19 (Limit $18).
Exchange
Veterans, military members and their families can enjoy a free plus other benefits Monday, November 11, 2019.
Famous Dave’s
On Nov. 11 in honor of Veteran’s Day all former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat Combo.
FATZ Southern Kitchen
On Monday, November 11, all Veterans and Active Military members are invited to enjoy a free Calabash Chicken Basket. Plus, veterans and active military get 20% off all November.
Farmer Boys
Monday, Nov. 11 veterans and active duty military with valid proof of service get a free big cheese cheeseburger.
Firebirds
Complimentary meals to active duty military and veterans on Veterans Day.
Fogo de Chão
Veterans Day Weekend (Nov. 9-11), Veterans receive 40% off and their guests 10%.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
All veterans and current miltary personnel who visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day will receive a free combo meal card.
Friendly’s Free Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner
Friendly’s is treating veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free dine-in breakfast, lunch or dinner from select menus on Veteran’s Day 11-11-2019.
The Friendly Toast
Free meal on Monday, November 11th for veterans and active duty military personnel.
Furr’s Fresh Buffet
Mon., Nov. 11, veterans may eat for free plus a bottled beverage. Offer valid at participating restaurants.
Global Brew Tap House
Free chili and tots on Veterans Day for Active, Retired, Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy, National Guard.
Glory Days Grill
Free appetizer or a regular order of boneless or grilled boneless wings on Veteran’s Day.
Gold Star Chili
Enjoy a free 3-way and drink on Veterans Day. For all who served.
Golden Corral
On Monday, November 11th, 2019 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.
Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants
Participating locations will offer veterans and active duty military a complimentary free entrée from a Veterans Day menu, on November 11th.
Green Mill Restaurant and Bar
Veterans and Active Duty Military will receive a free lunch or dinner dine-in meal at participating locations on Veterans Day. Must show proof of service, and beverages and gratuity are not included in free meal.
The Greene Turtle
Current service-members and veterans can enjoy a free $14 meal on Veterans Day.
Grub Kitchen & Bar
Past and present military get a complimentary entree on 11.11.2019. Grub provides an ongoing year round discount for veterans by offering a 10% percent off any purchase with a valid military I.D. or uniform.
Hamburger Stand
All veterans and active duty with a valid military ID receive a free hamburger, small fries, and a small Pepsi.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
Free single cone for veterans and military personnel on Veterans Day.
Hickory Tavern
Free ‘Merica’s Burger for Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans day 11/11/19.
HMSHost
This Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, all active-duty and retired U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary Pimento Cheeseburger. HMShost restaurants can be found at airports throughout the U.S. under many brand names like PGA TOUR Grill and Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill. See the complete list of participating locations.
Home Town Buffet
Mon., Nov. 11, veterans may eat for free plus a bottled beverage. Offer valid at participating restaurants.
Hooters Free Meal
Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country on 11-11.
hopdoddy burger bar
Free Classic Burger with Cheese for veterans on 11/11/19.
Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea House
On Mon. Nov. 11th, the salad bar is free for all veterans who dine at Hoss’s.
Houlihan’s
Receive a free entree from a select menu on Veteran’s Day 11/11 with proof of veteran status or active service in the military.
Huddle House
Free order of Sweet Cakes to all active military members and veterans with proper I.D. from Nov. 8-11.
Hurricane Grill & Wings
All veterans and active duty military receive a complimentary entree on Nov. 11th at participating locations. #veteransday.
Hy-Vee Free Breakfast
Enjoy a free breakfast buffet for veterans during regular breakfast hours on 11-11-19 from 6-11 am.
IHOP
All active duty and Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday, November 11, from 7 am to 7 pm.
Ikea
Hej veterans! Visit Ikea Nov 9 – Nov 11, 2019 and enjoy a free meal at the restaurant. Military ID Required.
Insomnia Cookies
Get a free traditional cookie all week long, at all locations. Starting Mon., Nov. 11th, through end of business on Sun., Nov. 17th, any personnel with a military ID or proof of service can come in to redeem the Veterans Day offer.
Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant
Available both Sunday and Monday (11/10-/11/11), veterans and active duty service members get a free burger or sandwich and non-alcoholic beverage.
J Christopher’s
This Monday, November 11th, those who served receive a free meal.
Jet’s Pizza
On 11/11, America’s military veterans, retirees, and active-duty personnel can order 50% off menu priced pizzas with a military ID. Pick up orders only, not available online.
Jimboy’s Tacos
Free meal for veterans (under $10) with military id.
Joe’s Crab Shack
On November 11th, all veterans can enjoy 20% off.
Joellas Hot Chicken
Monday, November 11, all Veterans, Active Duty, and Reserves get a free meal of 2 Jumbo Tenders, 1 Southern Side, Dippin’ Sauce & Drink.
Johns Incredible Pizza Co.
Veterans get a free admission and buffet 11/4-11/11 at #JohnsIncrediblePizza. Get coupon.
K&W Cafeteria
Free meal that includes choice of entrée, two vegetables, bread and a refillable beverage, with the presentation of your military ID on Monday, 11.12.19. Offer valid from 11a.m. to closing.
Kolache Factory
Free Kolache of choice and coffee on Monday November 11th. Just show your military ID at any Kolache.
Kwikfill
November 11th veterans receive free coffee at Kwik Fill locations.
Lamar’s Donuts
Free donut and a 12oz coffee for all veterans and active military on Veterans Day.
Lion’s Choice
Free original roast beef sandwich for active-and-retired-members of the armed forces on Monday, November 11.
Little Caesars Pizza
On Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.
Logan’s Roadhouse
On Nov. 11, all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide on November 11.
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que
On Veterans Day (Nov. 11), active and former military can enjoy a complimentary dessert, and a 20% discount with proof of service. Veterans receive 20% off the entire month of November for ‘Military Family Month.’
Lucky Strike
On Veterans Day, complimentary 1 hour of bowling for all active, inactive and retired military personnel. Plus, enjoy a burger and beer for only $10.
Luna Grill
Luna is offering a “Buy One, Get One Free” deal from Saturday, November 9 through Monday November 11 to any active duty or veteran member of the armed forces at all locations.
Macaroni Grill
Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée this Veteran’s Day, Monday, November 11th to all veterans and active military.
Main Event Bowling
On Monday, November 11th all active-duty and retired U.S. military personnel can enjoy a free entrée from a special menu. Plus, all military personnel will receive 30 minutes of game play.
Manhattan Bagel Company
Monday, November 11, Manhattan Bagel will offer a free bagel and cream cheese to all veterans at participating locations. All active, former and retired military personnel are invited to visit their local store to take advantage of this one-day promotion.
Marco’s Pizza
Marco’s is offering Veterans 50% off all menu price pizzas on Veteran’s Day at participating locations. Use code: HONOR50
Margarita Mexican Restaurant
All veterans and active duty military personnel receive one free entree for you and one for your guest. Valid at participating locations in CT, MA, ME, NH, & NJ on 11/11/19.
Max & Erma’s
On Veterans Day, participating Max & Erma’s locations are celebrating veterans and active military personnel with a free cheeseburger, endless fries and a fountain drink.
McCormick and Schmick’s Free Entree
Veterans and Gold Star families (parents and spouses) can enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner at McCormick and Schmick’s on Sunday, November 10th, 2019.
Menchie’s Free Frozen Yogurt
On Veterans Day, all Veterans and military personnel with a military ID or proof of service will receive a free six ounce frozen yogurt any time of day on Veterans Day 11.11. Show a valid ID or be in uniform to receive.
Mimi’s Cafe
On Veterans Day, with the purchase of a beverage, active duty military and veterans with a valid military ID can choose a a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner entree from a select menu.
Mission BBQ
Veterans and active duty will receive a free sandwich and slice of cake (while supplies lasts) on Veterans Day, 11/11/19.
Mitchell’s Fish Market
Veterans enjoy 20% off food and non-alcoholic beverages on Monday, November 11.
MOD Pizza
Show your military I.D. on #VeteransDay (11/11) at any MOD location, and get a buy-one get-one free MOD-size pizza or salad.
Native Grill & Wings
On November 11th, Veterans will receive one free menu item (up to $11.99 in value). Dine-in only.
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub
On 11/11 from 11am – 4pm, Veterans and active military can receive a free lunch from their 9 Real Size Entrées for $9.99 menu with the purchase of any entrée.
O’Charley’s
All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s. Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on November 11 simply by showing their military IDs. Restaurant participation may vary by location. O’Charley’s also offers military discount of 10 percent off all year long.
Old Country Buffet
Mon., Nov. 11, veterans may eat for free plus a bottled beverage. Offer valid at participating restaurants.
On The Border Free Entree
This Veterans Day, veterans, retired and active-duty military will receive a free meal combo meal at OTB’s.
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
On November 11, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt will be offering free frozen yogurt for all active and retired military at participating locations.
Outback Steakhouse
Free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage - Outback is doubling their heroes discount to 20% from 11/8 – 11/11 to servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, and first responders with valid ID, plus military personnel and their immediate family members.
Paisano’s Pizza
Free large 1-topping pizza for veterans and active duty military on 11-11-2019 with proof of military service.
Perry’s Steakhouses
Free 3-course pork chop dinner to U.S. active military and veterans on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 4-9 p.m.
Petro Stopping Centers
All active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Mon., Nov. 11, 2019, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.
Pilot Flying J
All active-duty and retired military veterans get a free breakfast including a coffee, Friday through Monday, Nov. 8-11.
Price Chopper Supermarkets
Active Duty & Veterans enjoy a free coffee & donut Monday, November 11 • 7am–7pm.
Primanti Bros.
Veterans and active duty military get a free classic sandwich on Sun., Nov. 10 and Mon., Nov. 11.
Quaker Steak & Lube
All military veteran, active duty and reservist service members receive free or discounted meals at participating locations on 11/11/19.
RA Sushi
Veterans, retired and active military receive a complimentary shareable on Nov. 11.
Rapid Fire Pizza
Veterans and active duty military get a a free dessert pizza or Cheezy Bread with purchase of an entree on Veterans Day this Sunday, November 11th.
Red Lobster
On Monday, November 11th to thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.
Red Robin
All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.
Redstone American Grill
Bring in your military I.D. on 11/11, order an entree and you will receive a free entree.
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
Monday 11/11, all Veterans will enjoy a free entrée. November 11th through November 17th .25 cents will be donated back to the community for every Veterans day IPA sold.
Rock & Brews
Rock & Brews is offering all active duty military, veterans, and first responders a complimentary meal on Veteran’s Day at any Rock & Brews location nationwide.
Rodizio Grill
November 11-14, Veterans eat free, with purchase of at least one Adult Full Rodizio meal. Must show Proof of Service to receive discount.
Roy Rogers
Present a Military ID or proof of service to receive 10% off your entire purchase on 11.11. They are also offering a free dessert with any purchase to ALL customers.
Rubio’s Coastal Grill
BOGO, buy one entree, get one free. Present the coupon and military ID to redeem offer on 11/11/19.
Ruby’s Diner
Monday, November 11, 2019, all veterans and active duty members of the military are invited to enjoy a Ruby’s adult entrée on the house.
Ruby Tuesday
This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free Burger or Sandwich of your choice served with fries or tots.
Ryan’s
Mon., Nov. 11, veterans may eat for free plus a bottled beverage. Offer valid at participating restaurants.
Sagebrush Steakhouse
All veteran and active duty personnel receive a complimentary meal from a select menu on Monday, Nov. 11th, 2019. Offer valid from 11am-10pm.
Scooter’s Coffee
Veterans past and present may enjoy a free drink of any size on Veterans Day (11/11).
Shane’s Rib Shack
Military personnel and Veterans will receive a free sandwich combo meal at participating Shane’s Rib Shack locations. Offer valid November 11th through November 13th.
Sheetz
On Monday, November 11, veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free 6 inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any location. Plus a free car wash.
Shoney’s
Shoney’s says ‘Thank You’ to America’s heroes by offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast, to all Veterans and Active Duty Military members on Monday 11.11.19 from open – 11 am.
Sizzler Free Lunch
Sizzler is proud to honor and celebrate United States veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free lunch and beverage before 4 p.m. on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019.
Smashburger
Veterans and active-duty military get a free double burger on Nov. 11 with any purchase.
Smokey Bones
Free desserts on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for active duty and retired military members.
Snarf’s Sandwiches
On Monday, Nov. 11th all active military & veterans receive a free 7” non-specialty sandwich.
Sonny’s BBQ
On November 11, veterans and active duty military with valid ID will receive a free Pulled or Sliced Pork Big Deal combo; dine-in only.
Spaghetti Warehouse Buy 1 Get 1 Free Meal
Receive a special “buy one entree, get one free” coupon offer. The coupon can be download on Monday, November 4 through Monday, November 11 and redeemed on Veterans Day.
Starbucks
On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee.
Sticky Fingers Ribhouse
On Sunday, November 11, veterans can enjoy a free buffet from 11am-2pm.
Tap House Grill
On Veterans Day, all active, inactive and retired military personnel can get a free meal and a Sam Adams pint while supplies last.
TA Stopping Centers
All active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Mon., Nov. 11, 2019, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.
Taco Cabana
Nov. 9 – Nov.1 receive a free Naked Chicken Fajita, Naked Steak Fajita or Naked Brisket Taco with military ID or proof of service.
TCBY
First 6oz are free for veterans and active military on 11-11-19.
Texas de Brazil
Veterans receive 50% off dinner Monday, November 11 through Wednesday, November 13.
Texas Roadhouse
Offering free lunch to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 4 pm on Veterans Day. Choose from a 10 entree menu, drink included.
Texas Steakhouse & Saloon
All veteran and active duty military personnel receive a complimentary meal from a select menu on Mon., November 11th from 11 am to 10 pm.
Tucanos
Free Churassco meal for veterans with the purchase of another adult Churassco meal. Nov. 8th to Nov. 12th. All locations. Post a selfie and get a free gift certificate on your next visit.
Twin Peaks
In honor of Veteran’s Day, all veterans, active duty military and reservists can eat for free from a select menu on Military Monday, November 11th.
Villa Italian Kitchen
Active or retired members can grab a free slice of cheese pizza on November 11.
Village Inn
All veterans and active duty service members receive a free meal on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). Village Inn also offers military discount of 10 percent off all year long.
Wawa
Free coffee for veterans, active duty and family members on Monday, 11/11.
White Castle
Military veterans and active duty military who show proof of service can visit a participating White Castle location on Nov 11th, and receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6.
Wienerschnitzel
On Veterans Day, 11/11, Wienerschnitzel is offering a free Chili Dog with a small fry and a small Pepsi to Veterans and Active Duty Servicemembers. Bring your military ID or dress in a uniform.
Wild Wing Cafe
Veterans, come in and get 6 wings or nuggets in your favorite made from scratch sauce, with a purchase of a drink on Veterans Days. Participating locations only.
Yardbird Southern Table
Veterans eat free on Veterans Day (11/11) when you present your military ID at all Yardbird locations.
Yard House
Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on November 11 with valid military ID. Offer is valid for dine in only.
Yogurtology
On 11.11 Yogurtology will offer a free 5 ounce frozen yogurt to all veterans and active military personnel who visit one of their locations.
Zaxby’s
At participating locations only, on Veterans Day (Monday 11/11), get a BOGO TLC Sandwich Meal for all current and former Military Members. Limit 1 offer per military member.
Ziggi’s Coffee
Veterans get a free 16 oz drink on November 11, 2019 at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations.
***BUSINESSES***
Academy Sports & Outdoor
Oct. 27 – Nov. 11, 2019 get 10% off at Academy. All active duty and reserve military members, retired or discharged veterans (discharged includes honorable, under honorable condition, or general, dishonorably discharged will be excluded), and immediate family members (spouse and/or dependent children up to 18 years old) are eligible.
Agri Supply
Monday, November 11th all ASC retail locations will be offering a 5% discount to all Veterans.
Albertsons
Veterans save 10% off their grocery order with a valid military ID on Monday, November 11th.
Alpine Rings
They are doubling their year-round veteran discount to 30%. Orders must be placed between November 7-12 and proof of service must be verified.
Amazon Prime
November 6 -11 veterans, active-duty troops and Guard and Reserve members can get an Amazon Prime membership for $79. That’s $40 off the regular price. For those already with an Amazon Prime membership they can renew at the lower rate.
AMC Theatres
Get a free large popcorn on Veterans Day with the purchase of a military-priced movie ticket from 11/8-11/11.
American Family Care
Free flu shots for veterans on November 11.
Amtrak
20% off travel to veteran and active military service members between Aug. 25 and Jan.31, 2021.
Army & Air Force Exchange Service
Get Veterans Day deals on many items, including TVs, laptops, washer-dryers, jewelry and more, from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14. Use your Military Star card to get discounts on Exchange fuels, 15% off at restaurants and $10 off mall vendor purchases of $25 or more.
Army Corps of Engineers
They are waiving day use fees at 2,800 USACE recreation areas nationwide in observance on Veterans Day, November 11 and 12. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is waiving all day use fees at more than 2,800 recreation areas nationwide this Veterans Day. This waiver is available to all veterans, active and reserve component service members, and their families. Only verbal confirmation of service is required.
Bed and Breakfast Inns in the U.S. and Canada
Get a free stay with the 9th Annual B&Bs for Vets military specials. Get a free stay on or around Veterans Day. See site for participating B & Bs.
Bed Bath and Beyond
25% off, valid 11/9-11/11, veterans, active military, and military spouses.
Big Al’s
Free bowling to all Veterans and Active Military Monday, November 11th.
Brenden Theatres
On November 11th, veterans get into one movie for free. Must present a valid military ID or DD Form 214.
Brides Across America Free Wedding Gown Events
During the month of November Brides Across America is partnering with bridal salons across the nation to giveaway wedding dresses to qualified military brides. All military brides must pre-register online.
Buckle
Free shipping November 4-18 for Veterans Day. Active Duty and veteran shoppers can receive 10% off their purchase at Buckle.com after completing verification through SheerID.
Buy Buy Baby
25% off, valid 11/9-11/11, veterans, active military, and military spouses.
Cabela’s Hometown Heroes
There is a 5% discount is for Military Personnel (active and retired military, active reservists and VA recipients) plus Law-Enforcement, Firefighters and Emergency Medical Service personnel (EMS) with proof of service. Cabela’s is hosting Hometown Heroes events. Check individual store events for Veterans Day activities and possible additional discounts.
Caesars Hotels
Get up to 40% off Caeser’s hotels across the US from November 7 – 11.
Choice Hotels and Operation Homefront
Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 11 travelers will receive 15% off stays through December 30, and a portion of the proceeds from reservations made will go to Operation Homefront to help serve America’s military families.
Christmas Tree Shops
25% off, valid 11/9-11/11, veterans, active military, and military spouses.
Chuck & Don’s Pet Food & Supplies
Get a free bag of treats on Nov. 11 when you show a valid military ID at checkout.
Dash In/Splash In ECO Car Wash
Free sandwiches and car washes at all locations across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia on 11/11/2019.
Dell
Military members save an extra 15% on select PCs and Dell electronics with exclusive coupon. Offer ends Nov. 12 at 7 a.m. ET.
Delta Sonic Car Wash
Veterans and Military Personnel: Free Super Kiss Car Wash & Semi-Synthetic Oil Change on Veterans Day.
Divi Resorts
Divi Resorts is offering military families up to 50% off all resorts on Aruba, Bonaire, Barbados and St. Maarten. This limited-time offer runs from now until November 27, 2019 for travel through December 20, 2019.
Dollar General 11% Discount
11% off total purchase in-store or online on Veterans Day for veterans and active military and their family members. Valid for participating locations and on qualifying purchases.
Duane Reade
Offering a 20% discount to all Veterans, Active duty military Nov. 8 through Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11. Must present a Balance® Rewards card and valid Military ID or proof of service to receive a discount on eligible items.
Enterprise Car Sales
November 1 – 30, 2019, all active U.S. military, veterans and dependents, will have included in their used vehicle purchase from Enterprise Car Sales, a Firestone prepaid maintenance package valued at $300.
Eyemart Express
Thru November 16th, all individuals who have served our country and their families will receive 20 percent off their eyewear purchase when they visit an Eyemart Express, Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, or Eyewear Express store.
Food Lion
Veterans, active military members and their families receive a 10% MVP discount on Monday, November 11th, 2019.
Free Car Wash
All veterans and service personnel get a free car wash at participating locations. Every year Grace For Vets, a non-profit organization, unites the car wash industry in 4 countries (U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia) with this program.
Free Hair Cut
While too many to list, many local hair clip and barber shops offer free hair cuts on Veterans Day to Veterans and active duty armed forces members. Call stores in your local area to confirm.
Free Oil Change
Oil changes are free to Veterans and active duty armed forces members at many participating local oil change centers including participating name brand oil service centers. Call stores in your local area to confirm. Many are offering the free oil change for several days around Veterans Day.
Friar Tux
Veterans and active military who order their suit or tuxedo in person at any of the 31 Friar Tux stores in Southern California and Las Vegas on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, will receive a 30% discount on their entire order. The deal is an extension of Friar Tux’s 5% everyday discount
Galaxy Theatres
Free medium popcorn for veterans and active military from 11/8 – 11/11.
GM Military Discount
General Motors is recognizing veterans every day of November with offers from Chevy, Buick, GMC and Cadillac. 11.1.19 – 12.2.19.
Goodyear Auto Service/Just Tires Check for Vets
Locations nationwide are offering free Veterans Day Weekend car care checks and free tire installation to active and retired US military members. The special includes inspection of tires, brakes, alignment, battery, wiper blades, and shock and struts. Plus receive free tire installation with any tire purchase. Eligible Active and retired military members with a valid military ID can schedule appointments Nov. 8 – 11 for service through Nov. 16.
Great Clips Free Haircut
On Veterans Day, customers who come in for a haircut at any U.S. Great Clips salon will receive a free haircut card to give to an active/inactive/retired military member of any branch, including the National Guard. Veterans can also visit Hany U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to get either a free haircut that day or to pick up a free haircut card to use later. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.
Home Depot
A 10% discount is also offered to all other military veterans on Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
iPic Theaters
Free movie ticket on 11/11 for veterans and active duty. Visit guest services to book your ticket.
Jefferson Lines
Book your ticket between November 1-11 at your local depot, and receive a free one-way or round-trip travel with proof of military ID/personal ID. Free tickets are available for travel departing on Nov. 11th through Nov. 27th for both one-way and round-trip tickets.
Jiffy Lube Utah/Idaho/Tusla
On Monday 11/11, Veterans and Active Duty Military receive a free oil change at Jiffy Lube locations in Utah, Idaho, and Tulsa, OK.
Kohl’s
From Nov. 7 to Nov. 11 Kohl’s is doubling it’s 15% discount to 30% for active and former military. Valid in store.
Lenovo
From November 7-17th, Military discounts are raised to 12% on virtually all Lenovo products.
LL Bean
Get 25% off. Now through Veterans Day, LL Bean giving your everyday 10% discount a boost, online and in stores. Ends Monday, 11/11.
Lowe’s Home Improvement
Lowe’s offers 10% off to all veterans and active duty service members every day by signing up for a MyLowes card (not a credit card).
Main Event Bowling
On Monday, November 11th all active-duty and retired U.S. military personnel can enjoy a free entrée from a special menu. Plus, all military personnel will receive 30 minutes of game play.
MetroRock Climbing Gym
Free climbing and gear rentals for all veterans, active military, and their families on 11/11.
Movie Scoop
On 11/11/19, enjoy a free medium popcorn and medium beverage at all #MovieScoop Cinemas.
Pandora
Enjoy 25% off your total PANDORA purchase with military I.D on 11/11/19. Must be active or retired military or spouse/domestic partner/dependent ID. Valid at participating locations, not available online.
Planet Fitness
November 8-15, 2019 all veterans and active military personnel are invited to work out. Bring a workout buddy at no additional charge, and relax after your workout with free HydroMassage and chair massages. Plus, honor the Veterans in your life with 20% off in at Harry & David or Simply Chocolates through 11/11/19. Use promo code PLANET20.
Progressive Keys to Progress
On Nov. 7 at over 60 locations nationwide over 100 veterans will be given keys to newly refurbished vehicles.
Publix
Active and retired military personnel and family members receive a 10% percent discount on Veteran’s Day. Proof of service required.
Rack Room Shoes
Military personnel and dependents get 10% off their entire purchase on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and 4th of July.
Safeway
Show a valid Military ID at checkout and veterans save 10% off groceries on 11/11/19.
Seaworld Parks & Entertainment Veterans Discount
Veterans and Active Duty military receive location-based discounts or free admission. Veterans promotion includes SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Tampa, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, and Sesame Place Langhorne. The program does not include Discovery Cove® in Orlando or Aquatica, SeaWorld’s WaterparkTM.
Sheetz
On Monday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a free car wash plus a 6-inch turkey sub and a fountain drink.
Sleep Number Military Discount
Sleep Number is providing exclusive offers for current and past military personnel through 11/17.
SpartanNash
On Nov. 10 and 11, all active duty, Reserve, National Guard and veterans who present proper identification at any SpartanNash company-owned store will receive an 11 percent discount. Participating SpartanNash stores include Ada Fresh Market, D&W Fresh Market, Dan’s Supermarket, Dillonvale IGA, Econofoods, Family Fare, Family Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, No Frills, Pick’n Save, SunMart, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, ValuLand and VG’s.
Sports Clips Free Haircut
During the annual Sport Clips Haircuts Help A Hero campaign from Oct. 14 – Veterans Day, November 11, 2019, participating locations offer free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification. Many participating locations also offer veterans preferential pricing on haircuts throughout the year.
Sprint
On Nov. 8, Sprint will launch Sprint Perks to members of the military. Veterans, active duty and reserves of the U.S. Armed Forces, are eligible for the added value of Sprint Perks. Visit a Sprint store Nov. 8 through Nov. 14 and enter to win a free tablet with a year of service included. There will be 100 lucky winners nationwide!
Stargazer Cast Iron
Their discount doubles to 30% over Veterans Day weekend.
Swarovski
Veterans receive 10% off an in store purchase, Nov.8 – 11. Valid Military ID required.
Super 8
This Veterans Day, Super 8 will increase the discount it provides to members of the military and their families to 20 percent off its best available rate for stays through Dec. 6, 2019.
Target
A Veterans Day military discount is available at Target stores and Target.com from Nov. 3-11, 2019. all military personnel, veterans and their families in stores and online. are eligible to receive a 10 percent discount. Guests can visit target.com/military for more information and to get verified for the offer.
TOPS Market
This Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, TOPS will honor an 11% discount off of a total order to all veterans and active military personnel who shop at any of their locations.
Tractor Supply Company
On Saturday, November 16, Veterans, Servicemembers and Dependents with a valid military ID or other proof of service will receive 15 percent off their entire purchase. Offer available at all Tractor Supply locations.
Tuft & Needle
Veterans get $175 off Mint and Hybrid Mattresses through 11/11/19.
Under Armour
Get 20% off site wide & in all Under Armour stores. Offer valid for Military, Veterans & First Responders Click for Details. Normally 10% off year round. The 20% off is valid from from 11/4 to 11/11.
US National Park Service Free Veterans Day Admission
The U.S. National Park Service is waiving fees at most of its day-use recreation sites over the Veterans Day holiday weekend. Go online to find a national forest or grassland near you.
VCS PatriotStore
VCS operates over 200 PatriotStores in Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Centers nationwide that offer discounts on merchandise and café items from Oct 24 – Nov 11, 2019. Not all promotions will be available at all locations.
Verizon
Active Military Members, Reservists, Cadets, Gold Star Families and Veterans with valid ID can receive a 1-year membership of Amazon Prime, a $119 value, from Verizon with qualifying plan and new phone purchase.
Vineyard Vines
On 11/11/19 Vineyard Vines will increase their everyday military discount from 15% to 30%.
Vons
Veterans save 10% off groceries with a valid Military ID November 9 – 11.
Walgreens
Offering a 20% discount to all Veterans, Active duty military Nov. 8 through Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11. Must present a Balance® Rewards card and valid Military ID or proof of service to receive discount on eligible items.
Westgate Resorts
Westgate Resorts is giving away free vacations on Veterans Day. The first 1,500 eligible service members who complete the online military appreciation form will receive a complimentary vacation to either Orlando, Florida or Las Vegas, Nevada.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Eligible military members can enjoy 15% or more off their Best Available Rate at participating Wyndham Rewards Hotels across the U.S. and Canada. Plus, Wyndham Rewards members receive 500 bonus points. Book by December 5 and complete your stay by December 6, 2019. Plus, confirm your military status and you’ll be automatically upgraded to a Wyndham Rewards GOLD level membership. After completing your first qualifying stay, you’ll receive 1,000 bonus points.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.