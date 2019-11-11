Economic impact of Christmas holidays

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Stores in Beaufort county are already decorating and preparing for the Christmas season.
Areas like downtown Beaufort are known to draw in customers, but business owners all over the city benefit from holiday shopping.
Small businesses all over the City of Beaufort are gearing up for the highs in business and lows in business that come with the holiday season. A few busy weekends are coming to the city of Beaufort.
“The holidays a really big time for Beaufort and this area, they have a lot of festivals. You know, the boat parade and the tree lighting festival,” said Allen Brooker.
Weekend long events bring tourists to the area to revitalize a slow season.
“It’s slower in the fall, then it picks up a little bit for all the different holiday events,” said Connie and Ed Binot, Owners of Cuthbert House Inn.
Business owners say things would be a lot slower in the winter if the holiday events weren’t around.
“They give us a little boost, it’s really something that’s important at this time of year,” said Binot.
“Typically you have a busy holiday season then January falls off pretty significantly,” said Brooker.
The owners of Kilwin Beaufort say the holidays keep several businesses afloat.
“We have a good business that starts around mid-October, begins to pick up, and through really, New Year’s, because a lot of people come down for the Christmas new year holidays, all the way through,” said Brooker.
Especially before the really slow season starts. The helpful events are starting in about two weeks.
“They are having a tour of homes in downtown Beaufort off Bay Street, the weekend before Thanksgiving. And then the first Friday in December they will have the boat parade, the lighting of the Christmas tree,” said Brooker.
Which brings a boom to all of the local businesses.
“We will have, for the first time, our home listed for homes for the holidays,” said Binot.
The bed-and-breakfast owners say while stores may do well throughout the holiday season, hospitality depends on the events to bring people into town overnight. they may go from 50 percent capacity to 100 percent due to the festivals.
“People are getting ready for the holidays, you know, they’re busy doing shopping and things like that. So yeah, it really helps to have these events that bring people in,” said Binot.
They say the tourism boost is huge for their businesses and they still get to enjoy all that the holidays have to offer.
Something new this year that’s giving small business owners like the owners of the Cuthbert House a little bit of Hope for January, is the new festival that’s hoping to bring new life to restaurant week and Beaufort.
