Freezing temperatures, even colder wind chills by Wednesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unseasonably strong, Arctic, cold front is forecast to sweep through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Tuesday.
The day begins mild, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s around 7 a.m. Temps are, then, forecast to warm into the 70s by noon in Savannah as a cold front approaches; cooling into the upper 40s and lower 50s by 5 p.m. after the front passes through the Savannah Metro.
Your warmest temperatures will be less warm, and occur earlier, the further inland you are Tuesday.
Scattered, to numerous, showers accompany the cold front through our area. However, overall rain accumulations are forecast to remain less than one-half inch in many spots. Occasional thunder and lightning are possible with the heaviest showers.
While nearly calm Tuesday morning, winds become sustained between 10 and 20 MPH along and behind the cold fronts. The wind will occasionally gust between 20 and 30 MPH Tuesday afternoon.
The wind gradually relaxes as the sky clears and temperatures tumble Tuesday evening.
Wednesday morning temperatures are forecast to bottom-out in the upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday morning. A light breeze will knock wind chills down into the teens and lower 20s.
You’ll need, nearly, all the winter gear Wednesday morning; coat, hat, gloves, etc.
