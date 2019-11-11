Garden City to merge new and current leadership in 2020

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s been almost a week since the 2019 general municipal elections across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
Some of those elections will be headed to runoffs. Overall, many municipalities in Chatham County will be ushering in new leaders as they head into 2020.
Garden City is one of those areas that will not participate in any runoff elections. There were four seats up for grabs. Two new faces will be joining city hall.
Three of the six seats were up for re-election. Debbie Ruiz was re-elected and Richard Lassiter Jr. will now hold the district three seat.
Lassiter claims he’s the youngest councilmember to be elected in Garden City. Natalyn Morris unseated the district four incumbent. Ahead of their next term, the two newcomers are excited to get to work.
“I just want to say that I’m looking forward to the challenge here," said Morris. "Hopefully, this change will be a big change. This will be the change that everyone is looking forward to. A better Garden City.”
According to the mayor, Garden City had close to 9000 residents in the last census.
The City faces a lot of projects in the mix for an area of their size.
Savannah-Chatham County Public School System announced plans to build a new school complex where the current Groves High School is.
City council says the concerns that come with this massive project will be one of their top priorities to address over the next four years.
Garden City voters also overwhelmingly approved a measure to allow restaurants to serve alcohol earlier on Sundays.
So-called "brunch bills" have been passed in many Georgia communities over the past several years.
Garden City’s passed with more than 63 percent of voters in favor.
