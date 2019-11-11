GBI investigating officer-involved shooting, homicide in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting and a related homicide case in Vidalia.
Montgomery County deputies responded to Joe Hilton Road on Sunday afternoon for reports of a shooting. Deputies found a man standing near multiple guns outside of a home.
Deputies say that man, identified as John Fountain, repeatedly ignored requests to step away from the guns. As they continued to speak with Fountain, one of the deputies noticed a woman’s body on the ground behind a table near Fountain. Fountain then picked up one of the guns, continuing to ignore deputies’ requests to put the weapon down, according to the release from GBI.
A deputy shot Fountain when he did not put the gun down.
Deputies then found the remains of Alice Faye Humphrey. Humphrey lived at the home with Fountain. An autopsy will be held to determine Humphrey’s cause of death. An investigation into her death is ongoing.
The GBI will conduct an investigation on the use of force involving Fountain.
Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.
This is the 75th officer-involved shooting case GBI has worked in 2019.
