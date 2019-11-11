Lowcountry veterans honor fallen soldiers

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Aside from walking in Bluffton’s annual Veterans Day parade, the Lowcountry’s American Legion Post 205 put flags on veteran’s gravestones at three cemeteries.
Commander David Robbins says this is something they do every year to commemorate those who served.
He himself served in South Korea in 1969 and says today is a day to bring everyone together and share stories about their time fighting for our country.
“Bluffton has the capability of bringing its citizens together, police and fire together and the public services," said Robbins. "It really means a lot, especially to the kids.”
Robbins says he’s already looking forward to next year’s celebration.
