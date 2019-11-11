Monday: A chilly morning gives way to comfortable afternoon temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s chilly and dry this morning. A few inland communities have dipped into the 30s. Elsewhere, it’s in the 40s this morning.
Grab a jacket, but dress in layers – we’ll be near 70° at noon and are forecast to peak in the mid and upper 70s in many spots this afternoon; cooler at the beach.
The forecast remains dry with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Plan on a milder , dry evening with increasing clouds as temperatures cool into the 60s.
Tuesday begins in the mid and upper 50s. Temperatures warming to near 70° in Savannah at noon just before a strong cold front blows through with widespread showers and gusty winds. Temperatures tumble through the afternoon; upper 40s and lower 50s by the time folks leave school and work.
A widespread, inland, freeze is likely by Wednesday followed by a cooler stretch of weather and another chance of rain Friday.
Have a great day,
Cutter
