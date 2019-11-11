Restaurant owner ‘Flaco’ jailed for meth trafficking charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The owner of a popular taqueria is facing meth trafficking charges for conspiring to ship the illegal drugs from the west coast to the east coast.
Adolfo “Flaco” Mitchell, 34, who owns Flaco’s Tacos, turned himself in Thursday after a Chatham County Grand Jury indictment. The indictment from late October charged Mitchell with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, according to a news release sent by the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT).
Mitchell is accused of coordinating shipments of crystal meth from Portland, Ore. and then shipping it to various locations and states, including Virginia, according to information from CNT. The investigation stems back to 2016 and involves several local, state and federal agencies.
This is the second felony indictment for Mitchell. In April, a Chatham County Grand Jury indicted him for using a minor to illicit transactions and two counts of furnishing a pistol to a minor. Those charges are in connection to a March 2018 a traffic stop by Georgia State Patrol. Inside Mitchell’s vehicle state police allegedly found marijuana, guns and a juvenile , according to CNT.
At one point, Mitchell owned several restaurants in the Savannah area.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.