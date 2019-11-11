Some systems back online after Jasper Co. ransomware attack

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Three weeks ago it was reported emergency services in Jasper County were experiencing some delays due to the downed computer systems.
Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward says things are running more efficiently now than how they were three weeks ago, but there are still a few issues.
County dispatchers were having to manually locate sites of emergencies.
“NCIC stuff is back up and running. So that’s working well for us,” said Woodward.
The police now have access to NCIC - the National Crime Information Center.
“That helps us out tremendously. As far as working wrecks and running information that we need to get reports done. That’s been a great help to us,” said Woodward.
The county still has work to do.
“They are still working on the issues with the CAD. Apparently they are closer to getting that done and fixed,” he said.
The CAD system - Computer-Aided Dispatch - is what helps dispatchers locate emergencies. Woodward says it’s nearly back to 100 percent.
Woodward says as far as he knows, dispatchers maps are back up. One Hardeeville resident says she is just happy there’s been progress and she and her family are safer.
“I think Hardeeville has good police. And I don’t think, like, something is dangerous here," said Adriana Maldonado.
But she wishes she had known there was an issue in the first place.
“Like sometimes, you know, people need to know what’s happening around,” said Maldonado.
Chief Woodward says no matter what, there’s been an improvement. He also said as a result of this ransomware attack the county as a whole is looking into investing in a new system, altogether.
