Tybee Island Lighthouse flag honors veterans

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the great traditions in our area. Patriot holidays are worthy of the giant flag flying from the top of the Tybee Lighthouse.
“It’s a symbol that unites, I think with everything that’s going on in the world today, it’s something that’s huge, that says look at us, we’re America, we’re awesome, we’re great, and Military, since we’re a military town, I think that’s an important aspect of it,” said Tybee Island Historical Society Executive Director Sarah Jones.
To put the flag out, the staff walks up 178 steps. At that height, they store the flag inside, near the top of the 145 foot tall lighthouse. They carefully take it out of storage, tie it to the rail at the footing, then when secure, let it fall. It’s just part of what the Tybee Historical Society tries to do at the lighthouse.
“I think it’s the history, we try to do our best to create an experience that they like to share with their children, engagements, weddings and that type of stuff,” said Jones.
They always try to fly the flag on the appropriate holidays. It weighs about 90 pounds, but they can’t put it out if it rains too hard, or if it’s too windy. They take the job seriously and take pride in their work.
“The fact that I’m allowed to put it up, it’s an honor to go up there and put it up, and see what other people feel and take pictures of it, yes, it means a lot to us, there are three of us, and we just enjoy what we do,” said Gus Rehnstrom.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.