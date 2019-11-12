Apartments in Pembroke being rebuilt months after fire

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - An apartment fire in May displaced six families after flames roared through their homes.
The Old Mill apartments are on Main and Strickland streets. Progress is definitely being made there. Many neighbors in the area say it’s amazing to see things come together after such a devastating time.
It was a night many living in the Pembroke neighborhood will never forget.
“I was here, all I heard was sirens outside and I looked out my window and seen flames and I ran out, started getting people from our apartments out of the way and across the street,” said Angela Byrd, who lives next door.
Now months later, neighbors like Byrd have witnessed the reconstruction process.
“Here in the recent week to two weeks really rapid as far as the rebuild,” she said.
Though there’s still no word on what caused the fire, owner Ray Butler says this is a process that will take some time.
“I’m happy to see it starting back, looking to get it back on the rental part, don’t ever like to see an old vacant slab sitting there because it’s an eyesore to people coming in and looking at it,” said Butler.
Butler says the newly rebuilt apartments will come with some life-saving upgrades.
“The state of Georgia has now implemented on apartment complexes that they have to have a sprinkler system put in now so this apartment will have a sprinkler system put in,” said Butler.
However, neighbors like Byrd said she would like to see all the complexes have the same upgrades.
“I would like to see some consistency throughout all the units because everybody’s safety matters not just what’s newly being built, they all need to be up to a certain code,” said Byrd.
Butler says he is not required to implement the same upgrades in the existing apartments. The new apartments should be completed within 8 months. Out of the six families impacted, three of those families have relocated to other apartments within the complex. The other three families moved away.
