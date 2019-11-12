Broughton Partners launches program aimed at helping hire veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broughton Partners celebrated veterans on Monday afternoon.
The company launched its Broughton Partners Cares initiative, which aims to increase hiring of veterans by the firm.
CEO Cason Carter said the hiring initiative won't end with them.
"We're also going to bring in five business owners from the community to also come together for this, this Veterans Day bash kicks that off for us,” Carter said.
Broughton Partners also presented a surprise check for $10,000 to the widow of a veteran.
