Bryan Co. man, woman charged in separate federal indictments

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -A man and woman from Bryan County are being charged in separate federal indictments with coercing minors for sex and tampering with a witness.
37-year-old Michael Wilson is facing charges of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. Those charges carry the possibility of life in prison.
34-year-old Lori Wilson, aka “Loretta Lightningbolt” is charged in a separate indictment with tampering with a victim or witness. That charge carries a possibility of up to 20 years in prison, along with five years of supervised release.
Wilson’s indictment alleges that he attempted to convince multiple minors to engage in sexual contact with him over a two-year period.
The indictment states that when those minors informed police about Wilson’s alleged actions, Lori Wilson "did knowingly intimidate, corruptly persuade, and engage in misleading conduct.”
Wilson tried to persuade a victim that their experiences were “psychic visions” or “dreams” to "prevent truthful communication of information relating to the possible commission of a federal offense to agents of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.”
“The allegations in this indictment are disturbing in many different ways,” said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, Chris Hacker. “The FBI will make every effort to protect our most vulnerable members of society from adults who choose to prey on them.”
